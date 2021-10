Red Velvet Lace-Trim Seamless Wireless Bra. Improve the look and feel of your ensembles with this stetch-enhanced bralette styled with a lace trim to add a romantic touch to low-cut tops.One size fits sizes 32A to 36DAdjustable, removable and convertible strapsRemovable paddingWireless88% nylon / 12% spandexMachine washImported