This short necklace looks classy and elegant which is made of natural freshwater pearls in white and deep purple with rhinestone bordered amethyst and Japan golden plated brass findings. Color of this necklace so beautiful, it can be worn with blouse, one piece dress or knitewear both looks gorgeous. Also, it's a very nice gift for birthday, anniversaries or festivals. It will be contained in a nice jewelry box with well packed. Women's Purple Brass Baroque Freshwater Pearls With Rhinestone Bordered Amethyst Short Necklace Farra