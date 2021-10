This pretty bracelet is made of baroque pearls, freshwater pearls, black tiger eye stones with smoky quartz and Japan golden plated brass findings. it can be worn for any occasion from day to night. Also, it's is a lovely gift for birthday, anniversaries or festivals. It will be contained in a nice jewelry box with well packed. Women's Black Brass Baroque Pearl With Tiger Eye Stones & Smoky Quartz Bracelet Farra