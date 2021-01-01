The Capri Ring is a metallic and cool-looking bold ring that shines with brilliance like the blue sea water, reflecting glimmers of light. This stylish open ring harmonizes with the flat metal plain and the gloss of the tear drop shaped Swarovski unbalanced prong setting stone for a sophisticated and yet glamorous look. Materials: Brass, Swarovski Cut QZ Jewelry Storage Method Store jewelry in separate polybags to prevent scratches and oxidation. Color may fade when exposed to salt water, sweat, spray, or perfume. Be sure to clean product before storing Shape of the set jewels can be altered by impact. Please handle it carefully Note that the internal properties of the various stones cause them to be sensitive to factors such as strong sunlight and chemical. 925 Silver and 14k, 18k gold are particularly sensitive to lipid and fat-based substances such as cosmetics or soapy water and exposure to these substances may lead to fading of luster Women's Blue Brass Capri Swarovski Cut Ring ille lan