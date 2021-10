This elongated earrings is made of malachite with freshwater pearls with Japan golden plated brass findings. It's simple but sophisticated which can be worn with blouse, dress or knitwear for any occasion. Matching with Farra Malachite necklace to complete your look! Also, this is a very lovely gift for birthday, anniversaries or festivals. It will be contained in a nice jewelry box with well packed. Women's Brass Elongated Malachite Earrings Farra