This pair of earrings is made of freshwater pearls with zircon with Japan golden plated brass findings. They can be worn with a blouse, midi dress, or knitwear from day to night for any occasion. They're simple and brilliant and can be matched with a Farra freshwater pearl necklace to complete your look. Also, this is a very lovely gift for birthdays, anniversaries or festivals. It will be contained in a nice jewelry box. Women's White Brass Freshwater Pearls Zircon Hook Earrings Farra