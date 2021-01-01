The Maetel Earrings are designed in a unique warped diamond shape with an impressive mesh chained texture and form. It's a must have item that makes your look stylish regardless of the season. Material: Brass Color: WG/YG Measurements: W=12mm, L=80mm Gift Ready: branded cotton gift bag included. Mystery that can't be escaped, 'Orbitt'. ille lan Orbitt Collection expresses a variety of repetitions and loops of orbitary lines. - Store jewelry in separate polybags to prevent scratches and oxidization. - Color may fade when exposed to salt water, sweat, spray, or perfume. Be sure to clean product before storing. - Shape of the set jewels can be altered by impact. Please handle it carefully. - Note that the internal properties of the various stones cause them to be sensitive to factors such as strong sunlight and chemicals. - 925 Silver and 14k, 18k gold are particularly sensitive to lipid and fat-based substances such as cosmetics or soapy water and exposure to these substances may lead to fading of luster. Women's White Brass Maetel Mesh Diamond Shape Earrings ille lan