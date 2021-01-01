This handmade necklace is made of natural olivine with beautiful baroque pearl with Japan gold-plated brass findings. Every piece of baroque is unique with an irregular non-spherical shape. This necklace can be worn from day to night for any occasion, matching with any blouse, dress or knitwear with Farra earrings to complete your look! Also, this is a very nice gift for birthday, anniversaries or festivals. It will be contained in a nice jewelry box with well packed. Women's Brass Olivine With Baroque Pearl Short Necklace Farra