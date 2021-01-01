The T-series Classic is contemporary yet timeless: a design enveloped in history and tradition, but one which maintains the raw twist of its industrial features. Five years after the Tube watch was first introduced, our collection is once again evolving. The T-series Classic emulates and evolves the design specifications of the T-series, with 32mm and 40mm diameter cases and interchangeable straps. The contrast between the case and the dial distinguishes the Classic from all else: bringing you enduring elegance with a raw urban edge. Wipe with a soft cloth Brass Coloured Stainless Steel Case with Green Nato Strap Mineral Crystal 30m Water Resistant 2yr Warranty Designed by Piet Hein Eek Women's Green Brass T32 Watch With Coloured Case & Nato Strap 40mm LEFF amsterdam