The bright stones of 'The Honolulu' earrings will add the perfect pop of colour to any outfit and bring joy to your day. Perfectly worn in a second hole alongside Celeste Starre favourites 'The Ibiza (fuchsia)', this colourful duo will be sure to make you light up a room. 18k gold-plated earrings Dainty multi-coloured hoop design Other materials include; brass with CZ stone Women's Brass The Honolulu Earrings Celeste starre