Skechers Womens Breathe Easy Missing Lynx Slip-On Shoe, 7 Medium, Black

Add the perfect spot of style with long lasting comfort wearing the Skechers Relaxed Fit: Breathe Easy - Missing Lynx shoe. Soft knit jersey fabric and suede upper in a bungee laced slip on sporty casual comfort sneaker with leopard print side detail. Air Cooled Memory Foam insole. Nearly one piece soft knit jersey fabric upperSoft suede overlays at toe and heelSlip on bungee laced sporty casual comfort sneaker designStitching accentsJersey knit soft fabric with heathered finishSoft leopard print fabric curved side overlay detailHeel print fabric stripe overlay with top pull on loopSoft fabric collar trim with zigzag stitching detailBungee stretch laced front panel for easy slip on fitSoft leopard print fabric shoe liningRelaxed Fit design for a roomy comfortable fitAir Cooled Memory Foam cushioned comfort insoleShock absorbing low profile midsoleFlexible rubber traction outsole1/2 inch built in heel Features: Memory FoamClosure Type: Slip-OnFootwear Technology: Memory Foam InsoleUpper/Outer Base Material: 66% Textile, 24% Leather, 10% SyntheticShoe Lining Material: PolyesterSole Material Content: 100% RubberToe Type: Closed ToeCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported