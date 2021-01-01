Vasque Women's Breeze LT GORE-TEX Hiking Boots, Blue

DESIGN: Upper is engineered with a synthetic microfiber and abrasion resistant mesh Heel loop with lace-up closure for easy on and off Weight: 1 lb. 6 oz. (634 g) IN-SHOE COMFORT: Ascent last that is athletic, run inspired Last provides an anatomical toe box, tailored instep, and medium to low volume heel Anatomical high rebound insole TPU molded yarn mesh around the ankle contributes to additional structure and support without the weight of traditional leather Dual Density Compression Molded Enduralast EVA midsole DURABILITY AND TRACTION: GORE-TEX with Extended Comfort Technology provides a waterproof barrier that is also breathable allowing sweat vapor to pass through keeping you dry and comfortable Vasque Exclusive Vibram® Ground Control LiteBase outsole with Megagrip Compound provides a superior, lightweight grip for you while hiking on tough terrain ADDTIONAL DETAILS: Offered in a range of widths to address more foot shapes and sizes