Vasque Women's Breeze LT Low GTX Gore-Tex Waterproof Breathable Hiking Shoe, Beluga/Basil,6.5 medium

The breeze Lite low Gore-Tex is a streamlined hiking shoe for fast and light Trail adventures. Save on weight, while taking full advantage of best-in-class traction and waterproofing The GORE-TEX waterproof membrane blocks moisture from the outside, while allowing moisture inside to evaporate The upper is a synthetic microfiber, abrasion resistant mesh with a anatomical high rebound footbed Dual density compression molded enduralast EVA midsole Features Vibram Megagrip Outsole for sure footing across varying surfaces and a dual density compression molded enduralast EVA for comfort A synthetic microfiber upper provides all-day breathability, while delivering improved fit for more comfortable trail miles