Marmot Women's Bridget Midweight Flannel LS Shirt - XS - Arctic Navy

The Marmot Women's Bridget Midweight Flannel LS Shirt is a flannel long sleeve for fall to winter wear. Chilly weather is ready to be taken on with this midweight Performance long sleeve. Button up the front and get to the trail head, hiking the weekend away. The cotton and recycled polyester fabric blend is warm but dries quickly as your physical exertion caUses a little sweat. Features of the Marmot Women's Bridget Midweight Flannel LS Shirt Bluesign approved fabric Durable, midweight Performance double brushed flannel Recycled Polyester for quick drying Marmot upcycle product with recycled Polyester from postconsumer plastic bottles Quickdrying and wicking Ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) 30 Double brushed for added comfort Durable flatfelled seams Fabric Details 57% Cotton, 43% Recycled Polyester