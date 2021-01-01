Salomon Women's Brilliant Pants, Large, Blue

With plenty of 4-way stretch and an active fit, the BRILLIANT pants for women draw on Salomon's ski expertise to follow your every turn. The breathable 20k/20k fabric protects you from the elements, while PrimaLoft® Black Eco 60g insulation keeps you just warm enough. You’ll be ready to take on any powdery challenge! Fit and Design: With plenty of stretch and an active fit, this best-selling Salomon ski pant follows all your movements The 20k/20k fabric (DWR 80/10HL) keeps the elements out, while also being extremely breathable Made from recycled materials, PrimaLoft® Black Eco 60g insulation offers you all the lightweight warmth and comfort you need Every seam on the garment is sealed from the elements Fabric and membrane are bonded to one fabric. This construction usually requires a separate lining The fabric stretches in all 4 directions with the support of elastic yarns Cordura® fabrics are known for their durability and resistance to abrasions, tears and scuffs On tops and bottoms, Active fit is close fitting and lets you move. Not too tight, not too loose Wide belt loops accommodate most belts Always a perfect fit with our infinitely adjustable waist adjustment. Can be adjusted individually to your waist size to discover pure freedom of movement Reinforced material on the inside lower leg of the pant, protects against cuts from ski edges Roomy pockets to keep your hands warm, with secure, zipped closure Technology: AdvancedSkin Dry Technology protects you from rain, snow and wind from the outside, while providing breathability through the membrane, allowing moisture vapor to escape and keep you comfortable Primaloft® insulation provides warmth and comfort, and is soft and highly compressible. PrimaLoft® products meet specific needs for outdoor enthusiasts and sportsmen Additional Details: Inseam: 79 cm (31 in) Reference size: M Weight: 633 g Padding: 100% Polyester Bottom: 84% Polyamide, 16% Elastane Lining: 92% Polyester, 8% Elastane Lining insert: 100% Polyester Care: Cool Iron Do Not Bleach Do Not Dry Clean Machine Wash Cold (30°C) Tumble Dry Low Do Not Use Fabric Softener Wash Inside Out Wash With Fasteners Closed