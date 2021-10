Staples by The Drop Model is 5'10"/178 cm and wearing a size S This maxi dress measures 48"/ 122 cm long Loose-Fit: designed for comfort Flawlessly flowy tiers give movement to this easy maxi dress. Cut from buttery smooth Tencel lyocell blend featuring on-seam side pockets and hidden button adjustable length straps which can be worn crossed for added edge. Slip on your favorite flats and kick back in comfort and style.