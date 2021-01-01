Estée Lauder Women's Bronze Goddess Eau Fraiche Skinscent

Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Eau Fraiche Skinscent. What it is: An alluring, sexy fragrance with a solar floral accord. Fragrance story: The original cult fragrance has an all-new look. The velvety texture of tiare flower is showcased along with creamy coconut and the radiant warmth of amber, sandalwood, and vanilla. All heat. All desire. All woman. Style: Solar floral. Notes: amber, coconut milk, sandalwood, vanilla, vetiver, juicy mandarin, Sicilian bergamot, lemon, pulpy orange, tiare flower, jasmine, magnolia petals, orange flower buds, lavender.