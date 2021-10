Stay comfy and on-trend with these relaxed sweatpants made from heavyweight French terry then colorfully tie-dyed by hand. 27 1/2" length; 12" leg opening; 11 1/4" front rise; 15" back rise Elastic waist Side-seam pockets Elastic cuffs Color and pattern placement will vary Unlined 100% cotton Machine wash, tumble dry Made in the USA via C