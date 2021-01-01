The Carhartt Women's Buffalo Cap is a ball cap for shading eyes and face. Whenever it's sunny, grab your trusty cap and enjoy the shade it provides. Adjustable and offers a spot for your pony. Hats Are ideal for keeping hair off your face or just covering the hair right on top of your head if you haven't washed it today or it's just looking like a two instead of a ten. Features of the Carhartt Women's Buffalo Cap Carhartt force sweatband fights odors and Features fastdry Technology for quick wicking Light-structured, medium-profile cap with pre-curved visor Adjustable Fit with hook-and-loop closure Carhartt label sewn on front Carhartt embroidered on back Fabric Details 100% Cotton Washed Canvas 100% Polyester Mesh Back