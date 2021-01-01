Smartwool Women's Bunny Slope Crew Sock - Small - Medium Gray

The Smartwool Women's Bunny Slope Crew Sock is a soft pair of sockies for your post-ski lodge time. Pull them on and the medium cushion will snuggle close to the bottom of your foot. Slippers or boots with some fluff, whatever you're wearing them with toes will breathe and stay happy. Did I mention bunnies and Snowflakes yet? The socks have those on them too. Features of the Smartwool Women's Bunny Slope Crew Sock Virtually seamless toe for enhanced comfort Supportive arch brace Women?s specific Fit; narrower heel and Slimmer Fit Fabric Details 90% Merino Wool, 8% Nylon, 2% Elastane