Bustier-style seaming at the bodice visually enhances curves and nips the waist for a crepe dress tethered by slender straps. A high front slit eases movement and allows an alluring flash of leg. 40" length (size 8) Hidden back-zip closure Sweetheart neck Tie straps Front slit Get the perfect fit-book an appointment with one of our alterations experts Lined 100% polyester Machine wash, line dry Imported Special Occasion and Wedding Suite