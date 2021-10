Cut trim and tapered, these high-waisted pants are made for a polished tucked-in look, with golden button details and crisp pintucks from waistband to hem. 25 1/2" inseam; 17" leg opening; 16" front rise; 19 1/2" back rise (size 20UK) Zip fly with button closure Front slant pockets 92% polyester, 8% elastane Machine wash, line dry Imported Women's Clothing