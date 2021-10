Blue & White Tie-Dye Button-Up - Women. Refresh your look with a splash of tie-dye courtesy of this casual button-up top cut from soft cotton-blend fabric. Size S: 29.13'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 8'' tall; 33.52'' bust; 24.8'' waist; 35.4'' hipsWoven65% cotton / 35% polyesterMachine washImported