White Peter Pan-Collar Button-Front Top - Women. Polish your work-to-weekend wardrobe with this elevated take on the classic button-up top featuring smocking along the neckline and a graceful, rounded collar. 28'' long from high point of shoulder to hemRounded collarSmocking along necklineHenley button placketLong sleeves with button cuffsShirttail hemFluid woven100% cottonMachine washableImported