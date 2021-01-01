Women's Button-Front Jacket - Knox Rose Cream XXL, Ivory

The Button-Front Jacket from Knox Rose™ will add an extra layer to your favorite top for a comfortable and laid-back look. The long-sleeve jacket is made from cozy fleece fabric for keeping you in cuddly warmth during chilly days and evenings, and it's tailored in a regular, below-hip fit for easy layering over your outfits for added convenience. In a neutral cream hue, this fuzzy jacket has distinct shawl lapels with a button-down front, along with stitched detailing accented with raw edges and high-low curved hemline for casual vibes. Layer it over a tee with denim on a breezy evening. Size: XXL. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Polyester.