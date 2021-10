Cropped tank top made from a soft knit fabric for comfy all-day wear, with a textured finish adding extra flair and a cozy feel, and a touch of spandex for some stretch. Features a scoop neckline with a button-front silhouette that looks great styled in many ways. Finished off with a scoop-cut back. Color: Green. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid. Material: Polyester.