Womens Button Front Pocket Detail Midi Dress - White - 4 - This universally flattering midi dress will leave you wanting more, thanks to the length of the dress sitting midway between the knee and ankle. A perfect option for a date-night outfit or a summer's day, this midi dress provides the right balance between modest and sexy as it allows for extra coverage without compromising style. Pair this mid-length dress with sandals or sneakers for the ultimate go-to outfit this season and every season.Style: Skater DressDesign: PlainFabric: WovenLength: MidiNeckline: V NeckSleeve Length: Short Sleeve