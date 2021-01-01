The North Face Women's Cable Minna Mitt is a knitted mitt for protecting your hands. Acrylic and nylon blend yarn creates the knitted exterior, while inside a soft, polyester fleece warms and comforts next to skin. Prevent hands and fingers from getting chilly when walking around in the wintery cold. Features of The North Face Women's Cable Minna Mitt New ultra-luxe yarn provides a super-soft hand feel Super-soft interior lining Lofty cables and seed stitch add visual depth Rib on cuff Fabric Details Shell: 100% acrylic yarn Lining: 100% polyester-knit fleece