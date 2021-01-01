Columbia Women's CALDORADO III Outdry Trail Running Shoe, steam, Crown Jewel, 6 B US

Seamless OutDry breathable waterproof upper, coupled with cushioning collar foam, clean forefoot flex zone, and reinforced toe cap for comfort and protection. Fluid Foam midsole for exceptional cushioning, flexibility and support. Patented FluidGuide technology for enhanced midfoot stability and a smooth ride on the trail. Ride heights: 19mm heel / 11mm forefoot. Full length rubber outsole. TrailShield protection plate integrated with forefoot flex grooves. Multi-directional lug patterns provide traction on varied surfaces. 4mm outsole lug height.