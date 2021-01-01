Womens California Dreaming Beach Palm Tree Summer Vacation Surfers V-Neck T-Shirt

California dreaming Palm Surf surf tee, great gift ideal for surfers skaters people who love Cali and retro vintage style designs - Cool vintage sunset of a sunny beach. Summer tanks for men, summer tanks for women, Ocean Lovers, Summer tee for kids Perfect for relaxing on California beaches, surfing boating or just for day to day Cali loving awesomeness. Enjoy relaxed vibes palm trees beach views and the sun. Retro style Summer Design with a Vintage Sunset and a Cali girl holding a surf board Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem