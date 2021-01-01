The North Face Women's Campshire 2.0 Vest - XS - Ponderosa Green / Trellis Green

The North Face Women's Campshire 2.0 Vest is a Sherpa fleece vest for core warmth at the campground. Summer fades and fall is in full-force so stay warm in the crisp air with 300-weight Sherpa fleece at your center. No sleeves to get in your way or overheat you, just toasty warmth where you need it most. Pockets pull double duty, warming your fingertips during a respite or hanging onto pocketknife and a granola bar while out exploring the leaf-covered trails. Features of The North Face Women's Campshire 2.0 Vest Standard Fit 300-weight Sherpa fleece Exposed, elastic-bound, reverse-coil center front zip Covered, secure-zip hand pockets Elastic-bound collar Logo patch on left hem Fabric Details 330 grams per squAre meter 70% polyester, 30% recycled polyester Sherpa fleece