From chinese laundry

Chinese Laundry Women's Candi Flat Sandal, Nude/Clear, 7.5

$39.11 on sale
($49.95 save 22%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

laser cut translucent straps embellished upper slingback Strap type: Ankle Strap

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com