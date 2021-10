It's dangerous to go alone, join in Link's adventures with a new Legend of Zelda T-shirt featuring Link, Princes Zelda, Navi, Skull Kid, the Triforce, and the Master Sword! Slim-Fit, Racerback Tank Top, Printed in the U.S.A, Machine Wash, Eco Friendly Inks, Fashion Tee, Super Mario Tee, Nintendo Tee, Super Star Tee, Motivational Tee 60 percent cotton, 40 percent polyester