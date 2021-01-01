The simplicity of the Sonya dress is designed to be both timeless and effortlessly stylish. Subtle tucks and inverted pleats allow this number to fit you in all the right places, whilst its asymmetrical hem adds a playful element that moves elegantly as you walk. This classic design is perfect canvas for styling with statement accessories, making it an effortless piece to transition from day to night. Knee Length, Fully Lined. Please be aware this style of dress comes up slightly smaller- If you're between sizes please order one size up. Wash Care: Hand Wash Separately, Dry Clean Gentle Main Fabric Composition: 92% Polyester, 8% Elastane Lining Fabric Composition: 100% Polyester Women's Blue Canvas Sonya Dress Sky Crepe XL Mellaris