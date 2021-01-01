Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women’s Cap Sleeve Double V Ribbed Knit Bodysuit

Para nuestra comunidad de habla hispana: El escote en V adelante y atrás de este bodi con tejido acanalado te permitirá hacer combinaciones increíbles gracias a Sofia Jeans de Sofia Vergara. Exclusivamente en Walmart.com.The model is 5’8-1/2” and is wearing a size S/De la modelo: estatura: 5’8-1/2” y viste una talla pequeña (S)Fitted/EntalladoFront and back V-neckline; double-snap bottom closure/Escote en V adelante y atrás; doble cierre de presión en la parte inferiorCap sleeves/Manga caídaRibbed knit body/Tejido acanalado95% Viscose/5% Spandex/95% viscosa; 5% licraMachine washable/Lavar a máquinaImported/Artículo importadoSofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Double V-Neck Bodysuit for WomenSofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara. There's something about the cultural mix, sexiness, and energy of these clothes that makes you feel confident—wear something you absolutely love.