Created by looking into Dr. Martens archive for design inspiration, these styles have been replicated to look as they were when first manufactured. The specification on leather, color and method of manufacture is precise. A more traditional biscuit-backed leather has been used, color-matched to archive samples that came out of the factory in the earlier days of Dr. Martens. 8-Eye Capper Boot Vintage Smooth is a retro version of our signature smooth leather with subtle grained effect and contrast base color. Our Goodyear-welted lines are heat-sealed at 700°C and reinforced with our signature welt stitch. | Dr. Martens, Women's Capper Vintage Smooth Leather Boots in Black, Size 6