Cream & Black Geometric Wide-Leg Capri Pants - Women & Plus. Go with the flow of these wide leg capris. The lightweight design accents an elegant, everyday look.Note: Due to the manner in which fabric is cut, pattern layouts may vary. Size M: 20'' inseamSize 1X: 21.5'' inseamKnit95% polyester / 5% spandexMachine wash; hang dryImported