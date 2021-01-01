The Volans dress has an upper slim-fit shape with body darts that give the fit and flare silhouette. The 100% cotton jersey fabric & sleeveless design naturally keeps you cool and fresh. The perfect dress for exploring, with useful pockets and a modest length. Ethically made in Voya's partnership factory in Hangzhou, China, also known as the home of silk. Cotton can be hand or machine washed, when washing use a gentle detergent, we suggest setting the temperature between 30-40* to prevent colour fading and fibre damage. Cotton is a resilient fibre, but to make it last longer, and avoid shrinking, use a low temperature. Any stains should be pretreated before washing for best results. We do not recommend tumble drying cotton, as the heat can cause shrinkage to natural fibres. It is best to air dry hanging or laying flat. Ironing on a mid temperature, or steaming is recommended. Women's Carbon Neutral White Cotton Volans Midi Dress Large Voya