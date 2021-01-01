Add some back-to-school energy to your autumn attire. This subtly masculine leather loafer features a preppy, retro stripe and buckled detail that inspires a stylishly studious season, whatever your enrollment status. Muted tones bring out all of our favorite hints of fall, from a deep autumnal red to a lush forest green. Buckled loafer flat Flat slipper silhouette Retro stripe Buckle hardware Pointed toe Imported Materials: Real leather This loafer is designed to be worn with the heel folded down as a slipper or up as a loafer. Women's Carbon Neutral Black Leather Delaware Vintage Stripe Buckled Loafer Shoes Heels 7 UK Juliana Heels