Marigold Midi Sheath Dress - Women & Plus. Slay the day when you're at work or meeting friends for brunch in this midi dress that's stretch blend keeps you comfortable throughout the day.Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Size S: 40'' long from high point of shoulder to hemOff-center pleating detail96% polyester / 4% spandexMachine wash; tumble dryAssembled in the USA using imported materials