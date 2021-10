Navy Blue Belted A-Line Dress - Women. Simple and sophisticated, this A-line dress makes a pretty pick for refreshing workday ensembles with its belted front and curve-skimming fit. Size note: This item runs small. Ordering one size up is recommended.Size S: 38'' from high point of shoulder to hemWoven95% polyester / 5% elastaneMachine washImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.