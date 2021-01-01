From stylove clothing

Stylove Clothing Women's Career Dresses GREEN - Green Belted Shirt Dress - Women

$49.99 on sale
($77.00 save 35%)
In stock
Buy at zulily

Description

Green Belted Shirt Dress - Women. A collared design, belted accent and mid-length sleeves lend laid-back preppy polish to this easy-match shirt dress crafted from a soft stretch blend.Size note: This item is from a European brand and runs small. Please refer to the size chart to ensure best fit. Size S: 39'' long from high point of shoulder to hemWoven65% polyester / 30% viscose / 5% elastaneMachine washImportedShipping note: This item is shipping internationally. Allow extra time for its journey to you.

