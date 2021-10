Royal Blue Pleated-Sleeve Shift Dress - Women & Plus. Whether you're stepping into the office or out for drinks, this pleated-sleeve shift ensures your look is on point. Size M: 39'' long from high point of shoulder to hemModel (wearing size S): 5' 5'' tall; 33'' chest; 28'' waist; 38'' hipsChiffon100% polyesterHand wash; hang dryImported