Material: 100% CottonCare: Machine washableCountry of Origin: ImportedSize: Model is 5’10” and is wearing a size SFit: Relaxed; tapered legRise: Regular riseClosure: Pull-on stylePockets: 2 front and 2 side cargo pocketsFeatures: Elastic waistband with drawstring for comfort; rib waist and cuffsCargo Joggers for Women from Time and Tru