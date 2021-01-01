Women's Sorel Caribou Waterproof Boot

Let it snow, sleet, or rain; the Sorel Caribou Waterproof Boot will always have your back. This ultimate winter boot features a waterproof full-grain suede upper and a handcrafted waterproof vulcanized rubber shell that is seam-sealed to keep the feet dry. Features and Benefits Part of the Caribou® Collection Waterproof full-grain suede upper Waterproof vulcanized rubber shell ThermoPlus insulation maintains body temperature Felt frost plug midsole Wool or acrylic cuff keeps snow from entering the top of your boot AeroTrac non-loading outsole helps you keep your footing in icy and slippery conditions Lace-up 9" shaft ensures a snug, warm fit