The Carissa Moore Collection - Give Back! 10% of profits from the Carissa Moore Collection will go towards the Moore Aloha Foundation. UPF 50 for sun protection like whoa and a pretty Hawaiian print and color blocking side panels for style (also like whoa). Need another reason to love The Hawaiian Shadow Mock Neck Rashguard? She's earth friendly! Details UPF 50 Fitted Max compression support 84% Recycled Polyester/16% Spandex Long sleeve raglan rashguard with color blocking side panels Earth friendly 10% of profits from the Carissa Moore Collection will go towards the Moore Aloha Foundation Hurley icon heat transfer Women's Carissa Moore Collection - Hawaiian Shadow Mock Neck Rashguard in Monterey Bay Multi, Size Medium