Fossil Women's Carlie Mini Quartz Stainless Steel and Eco-Leather Watch, Color: Rose Gold, Berry (Model: ES5006)

Fossil has always been inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Since 1984, we’ve strived to bring new life into the industry by making quality, fashionable watches and accessories that were both fun and accessible. Meet the petite sister of our iconic Carlie. Bold, yet undeniably feminine, we’ve fine-tuned the details to create a luxurious statement piece. A soft, curvy case is combined with gently sloping lugs that seem to float the bracelet on your wrist. Case size: 28mm; Band size: 12mm; quartz movement with 3-hand analog display; hardened mineral crystal lens resists scratches; imported Rose gold-tone stainless steel case with rose gold sunray dial; genuine berry pink leather band with buckle closure; interchangeable with all 12mm Fossil bands Water resistant to 50m (165ft): suitable for short periods of recreational swimming and showering, but not diving or snorkeling Customize your watch with complimentary engraving at a local Fossil store. Engraving is available at participating U.S. and Canadian full-priced and outlet Fossil stores. This service is not applicable on all accessories.