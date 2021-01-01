Ella Moss Women's Carol Woven Top, Multi-Stripes, XSmall

Color multi are multi colored stripes, made in a nice crinkle fabric Striped woven top with tie front detail and ruffle shoulder strapped. This pretty little top is made in a soft fabric that moves with you for easy wear and movement for all day stylish comfort. Garment length is 27 inches from center front. Pair's great with all bottom types from jeans to Jeggings and skirts to shorts giving you the flexibility you need in a wardrobe. Ella Moss is a purist denim brand inspired by art, culture and travel; celebrating and embracing life's experience.