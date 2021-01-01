From franco sarto

Franco Sarto womens Carolynn Loafer Flat, Inky Navy, 7.5 US

$79.18 on sale
($89.00 save 11%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Padded Footbed Flexible sole. Almond-toe slip-on platform loafer flats

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com