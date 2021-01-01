FRYE Women's Carson Ankle Ballet Flat, 6.5 M US, Khaki Soft Oiled Suede

For over 155 years, Frye's iconic boots have defined eras, embodied social movements, outlasted trends and defied time. Frye captures the essence of timeless American style - the promise of a dream. STYLE AND DESIGN: Simple and classic, this round toe ballet is crafted in a variety of colors and premium leathers. Lined in leather with a durable leather outsole. Ideal for any outfit- from skinny jeans to floral dresses COMFORT: Carson's soft and flexible construction gives this shoe the comfort of a slipper. A cushioned leather foot bed provides support perfect for all day wear. PERFECT FIT: Medium width and true to size