From frye

FRYE Women's Carson Ankle Ballet Flat, 6.5 M US, Khaki Soft Oiled Suede

$44.34
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

For over 155 years, Frye's iconic boots have defined eras, embodied social movements, outlasted trends and defied time. Frye captures the essence of timeless American style - the promise of a dream. STYLE AND DESIGN: Simple and classic, this round toe ballet is crafted in a variety of colors and premium leathers. Lined in leather with a durable leather outsole. Ideal for any outfit- from skinny jeans to floral dresses COMFORT: Carson's soft and flexible construction gives this shoe the comfort of a slipper. A cushioned leather foot bed provides support perfect for all day wear. PERFECT FIT: Medium width and true to size

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com